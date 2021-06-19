Boeing completes successful first flight of 737-10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Global aerospace major Boeing has completed a successful first flight of -- 737-10 -- the largest airplane in the 737MAX family.

Global aerospace major Boeing has completed a successful first flight of -- 737-10 -- the largest airplane in the 737MAX family. Accordingly, the airplane took off from Renton Field in Renton, Washington, to Boeing Field in Seattle.

"The 737-10 is an important part of our customers' fleet plans, giving them more capacity, greater fuel efficiency, and the best per-seat economics of any single-aisle airplane," said Stan Deal, president, and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"Our team is committed to delivering an airplane with the highest quality and reliability." The 737-10 can carry up to 230 passengers.

According to the aerospace major, incorporates environmental improvements, cutting carbon emissions by 14 percent and reducing noise by 50 percent compared to 'today's Next-Generation 737s'.

