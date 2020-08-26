BharatPe appoints Jasneet Kaur as Chief Human Resource Officer

Before joining BharatPe, Jasneet Kaur had worked companies such as DHL, PepsiCo, Maersk, Microsoft, Mercer, Reliance Life Sciences.

BharatPe, India’s largest merchant payment, and lending network company, further strengthened its leadership team by appointing Ms. Jasneet Kaur as Chief Human Resource Officer. Jasneet’s appointment comes at a time when BharatPe is going through a massive expansion phase. Jasneet will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the rapid growth of the company through strategic talent management and dissemination of the company’s core values and culture across the organization.

BharatPe, co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018 launched India’s first UPI interoperable QR code, first ZERO MDR payment acceptance service, first UPI payment backed merchant cash advance product, and the only P2P NBFC investment product.

The appointment comes at a time when the company is looking at new product strategies to boost revenues. The company recently launched its new PoS offering BharatSwipe, which allows merchants to accept card payments.

Jasneet brings along with her 21 years of cross-functional Human Resource Management experience across companies such as DHL, PepsiCo, Maersk, Microsoft, Mercer, Reliance Life Sciences.

She was awarded ‘Titan of the Year’, the highest annual award for spearheading HR Transformation at Maersk Global Service Centres.

“We are excited to welcome Jasneet to our core leadership team. She brings in a wealth of experience and best practices from global companies. Jasneet’s skills and experience give us huge confidence in building a high performance and culture centred organization,”Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder & CEO, BharatPe, said in a statement.

“I am confident in her ability to implement the right processes, and programs that will help us create an environment that attracts, retains and develops high potential talent at BharatPe,” Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe said.



"It was clear from my first interaction with the company that BharatPe is committed to creating a vibrant workplace dedicated to fostering innovation and diversity as it builds a disruptive business. Happy to be a part of the team," said Jasneet Kaur, CHRO, BharatPe.

