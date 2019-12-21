Banks may ask for religion in KYC forms, says report

A representative image

In what could stir another hornet’s nest, banks will soon start asking for their customers’ religion in the Know your Customer (KYC) form while opening new accounts. It is being reported that the revision in the KYC forms will be kicked in owing to the changes to the FEMA Act regulations, as per which benefits of opening NRO accounts and holding property will be extended to all religious minorities but Muslims migrants.

The Economic Times reported on Saturday that the amendments to the Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, cleared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year, were limited to religious minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The report drew scathing reactions on Twitter, with prominent Twitter handles venting their anger against the changes.

Bank KYC forms may seek details of clients’ religion. Shameful! https://t.co/oU5eKlwEfg — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) December 21, 2019

One divide wasn't enough, the next one is here. This all happened... https://t.co/QjyJnKwQCI — Ashutosh M Ahuja (@AshutoshMAhuja) December 21, 2019

This is absolutely unacceptable. What kind of country are we living in? Bank KYC forms may seek details of clients’ religion - Times of India https://t.co/dcpHYqvC4e — ParanjoyGuhaThakurta (@paranjoygt) December 21, 2019

The ET report said that Long Term Visa (LTV) holders from these minority communities would be allowed to buy property and open bank accounts in India. The NRO accounts will be converted into regular bank accounts once they acquire Indian citizenship.

Muslims migrants, atheists and migrants from Tibet, Myanmar and Sri Lanka will be excluded from these rules, said the report.

The report cited the amended Section 3 of FEMA (Deposit) regulations which states that a person from a minority community in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who has an LTV, could open only one NRO account.

The original FEMA regulations didn’t require a person to state his religion or country of origin for opening an account. The report noted that FA accounts could earlier be opened for longer durations and NRO accounts for six months.

So far, religion has not been a criterion in the KYC forms.