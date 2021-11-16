Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 737 MAX airplanes from Boeing

Highlights
- Akasa Air hopes to begin operations in India by the summer of 2022.
- Akasa Air received Civil Aviation Ministry's nod to fly in October.
- The ultra-low cost airline aims to 'democratize air travel' in the country.
Akasa Air Latest News: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed yet to be launched airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing.
"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," a joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing stated.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.
