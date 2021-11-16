Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 737 MAX airplanes from Boeing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Airline is likely to be launched soon.

Akasa Air hopes to begin operations in India by the summer of 2022.

Akasa Air received Civil Aviation Ministry's nod to fly in October.

The ultra-low cost airline aims to 'democratize air travel' in the country.

Akasa Air Latest News: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed yet to be launched airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing.

"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," a joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing stated.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.

