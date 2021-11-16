Tuesday, November 16, 2021
     
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 737 MAX airplanes from Boeing

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India.

New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2021 18:57 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Airline is likely to be launched soon.

Highlights

  • Akasa Air hopes to begin operations in India by the summer of 2022.
  • Akasa Air received Civil Aviation Ministry's nod to fly in October.
  • The ultra-low cost airline aims to 'democratize air travel' in the country.

 

Akasa Air Latest News: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed yet to be launched airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 '737 Max' aircraft from US-based aerospace company Boeing. 

"Akasa Air's order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200," a joint statement by Akasa Air and Boeing stated.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the operation of Akasa Air in India. 

