Parliament Updates: Both Houses adjourned till Monday as Oppn-govt logjam over Rahul vs Adani continues

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PFOTO The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will continue till April 6

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday (March 13) and will continue till April 6. The proceedings in Parliament were paralysed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as the BJP stepped up its offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK, accusing him of insulting the country's constitutional institutions and reiterating its demand for an apology. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a ruckus with BJP members raising slogans and seeking an apology from Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad. Meanwhile, the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel.

Latest Business News