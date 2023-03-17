Friday, March 17, 2023
     
  5. Parliament Updates: Both Houses adjourned till Monday as Oppn-govt logjam over Rahul vs Adani continues
Parliament Updates: Both Houses adjourned till Monday as Oppn-govt logjam over Rahul vs Adani continues

Parliament Budget Session: The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on the fourth day of the second leg of the Budget Session as well, with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his London remarks and counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2023 11:29 IST
The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will
Image Source : FILE PFOTO The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament will continue till April 6

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday (March 13) and will continue till April 6. The proceedings in Parliament were paralysed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as the BJP stepped up its offensive against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK, accusing him of insulting the country's constitutional institutions and reiterating its demand for an apology. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid a ruckus with BJP members raising slogans and seeking an apology from Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad. Meanwhile, the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel. 

Second leg of Parliament Budget Session

  • Mar 17, 2023 11:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP creating ruckus in Parliament to deviate from unemployment & inflation issues: Kharge

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre saying, they are creating a ruckus in the Parliament to deviate from issues of unemployment and inflation. He also said that BJP themselves are anti-national. "They never took part in India's freedom movement. And they're calling others anti-national. They are doing this to deviate from issues of unemployment & inflation. Can Rahul Gandhi ever be anti-national? Are people who debate about democracy anti-national? I condemn JP Nadda's statement. Why are they not giving Rahul Gandhi a chance to speak in Parliament," he added, as per ANI. 

  • Mar 17, 2023 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Proceedings of both Houses begin amid sloganeeing over Rahul Gandhi's remarks

    The sloganeering has started over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's London remarks as soon as proceedings began in both Houses. 

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution."

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Adani issue

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion in the House on the Adani issue.

  • Mar 17, 2023 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi must apologise: JP Nadda

    BJP president JP Nadda has demanded Rahul Gandhi's apology for the latter's remarks at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. Terming it as a very serious matter in independent India’s history, Nadda said that none of India’s leaders ever appealed to foreign powers to act against the Indian government.  "To ask for interference in India’s internal matters by another country is an attack on India’s sovereignty. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what are his intentions behind urging Europe and America to interfere in India’s domestic matters," he said. 

  • Mar 17, 2023 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi not above Parliament, must apologise for his remarks in UK: BJP

    Stepping up their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was "not above Parliament". They alleged that Gandhi had insulted the country from foreign soil by asserting that the US and European nations were oblivious that a huge chunk of democratic model had come undone in India.

  • Mar 17, 2023 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Test of Indian democracy': Rahul Gandhi, says if democracy functioning, will be allowed to speak in Parliament

    Facing flak for his "democracy under attack" in India remarks in the UK, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday said if Indian democracy was functioning, he would be able to say his piece in Parliament, asserting that it is a "test of democracy". After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that MP going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to "shut up", asked Gandhi at a press conference, his first after returning from the UK.

