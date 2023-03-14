Parliament LIVE: Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's London remarks likely to continue as govt adamant on his apology

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Parliament Budget Session: The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi and counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2023 8:21 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE The second leg of the Parliament Budget Session to continue till April 6

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday (March 13) and will continue till April 6. The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Gandhi and counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. After obituary references in the House, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh stood up and charged that Gandhi has tried to defame India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy. The Opposition Congress protested strongly too and came to the well of the House. Meanwhile, the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel. The government will also list The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament. 

Live updates :Second leg of Parliament Budget Session

  • Mar 14, 2023 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress, BJP slugfest on Rahul Gandhi's London remarks set to continue

    The slugfest over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements in UK is likely to continue as the BJP is adamant on an apology from him while the Congress is citing past statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad. The opposition parties will meet today again to derive strategy at the floor of the house.

