Parliament LIVE: Ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's London remarks likely to continue as govt adamant on his apology

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The second leg of the Parliament Budget Session to continue till April 6

Parliament Budget Session: The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament began on Monday (March 13) and will continue till April 6. The BJP-Congress slugfest escalated on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session with the BJP MPs seeking an apology from Gandhi and counter-slogans from the Opposition benches demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue. After obituary references in the House, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh stood up and charged that Gandhi has tried to defame India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy. The Opposition Congress protested strongly too and came to the well of the House. Meanwhile, the focus of the second part of the Budget Session will be on demand for grants and passage of the Union Budget. As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to 9 in the Lok Sabha for passage. Two Bills - The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 were referred to a Joint Committee by the government last Winter Session and they are currently being examined by the panel. The government will also list The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Latest Business News