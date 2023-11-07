Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' remark on birth control in Assembly crosses line of dignity, BJP terms it 'B-grade'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: It seems that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has crossed the line of dignity after he made a 'vulgar', 'derogatory' remark on birth control mentioning educated women in the Bihar Assembly.

Nitish Kumar's statement in which he's speaking about the role of education and educated women on birth control has gone viral on social media.

As the chief minister used inappropriate language, other House members including Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were seen laughing inside the Assembly, however, women members present there seemed uncomfortable.

Slamming the Chief Minister, BJP's Bihar unit took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "Wouldn't have seen a vulgar politician like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics... worm of an adult B-grade film has entered his brain... There should be a ban on his double-meaning dialogues in public.."

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reacts on Nitish Kumar's remark

"Let me tell you one thing. It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools. Children learn it. He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population... This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education..." said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish's inappropriate comments in the Assembly.