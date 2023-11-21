Nitish Kumar-led Bihar govt raises quota for deprived castes to 65% in state jobs, education

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has formally increased the reservation quota for deprived castes from 50% to 65% in state government jobs and educational institutions. The development comes after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar granted his assent, paving the way for the implementation of the enhanced quota. Governor Arlekar sent formal notifications for both bills – The Bihar Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services Amendment Bill and the Bihar Reservation (Admission In Educational Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2023 – to the state government, endorsing the proposed changes.

This move followed the recent clearance of both bills by the state legislature during the winter session, occurring shortly after the government presented a detailed analysis of the landmark caste survey report in the assembly.