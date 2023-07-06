Bihar BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav lambasts CM Nitish Kumar-led govt, claims 'it will fall anytime'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav (L) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (R)

In a big claim, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav stated that the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar will fall at any time. He made this claim during his door-to-door campaign in Punpun, a village in Patna's outskirts on Wednesday. While explaining the nine-year achievements of Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, he said that the Nitish Kumar government will fall anytime soon.

"Tejashwi Yadav is charge-sheeted in the land-for-job case. Whether Nitish Kumar asks for his resignation or not is the big question. If he asks for his resignation, then it would be difficult to say that Kumar will be able to save his post of the Chief Minister," Yadav said as per news agency IANS. "Keeping these circumstances in view, the Nitish Kumar government will fall anytime in Bihar. It is unstable now," he added.

'BJP won't accept Nitish Kumar at any cost'

Earlier on July 2, BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi lambasted Nitish Kumar and asserted that the saffron party will not accept him at any cost. During an interaction with the reporters, Sushil Kumar Modi informed about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's stand on Bihar CM. He said that Shah had made it clear in the beginning the BJP will not accept Bihar CM Kumar even if he rubs his nose at BJP's door.

"...Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it very clear in the beginning that we will not accept Nitish Kumar at any cost. Even if Nitish Kumar rubs his nose at BJP's doors we will not accept him. BJP will not carry his baggage...," said Sushil Kumar Modi on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Kumar ended alliance with BJP in 2022

Earlier in 2022, after a few days of simmering tensions in Bihar, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on August 09, ended Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After meeting Bihar's Governor Phagu Chauhan twice, he first submitted his resignation as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Chief Minister of Bihar and then announced the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government. He had entered into a Grand Alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD)-led bloc after partying ways with the saffron party.

