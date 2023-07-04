Nitish Kumar's key aide alleges BJP trying to repeat Maharashtra episode in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) BJP trying to repeat Maha episode in Bihar: JDU

Maharashtra events in Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s key aide on Tuesday (July 4) accused the BJP of ‘hating’ Bihar after losing power and alleged that the saffron party is attempting to repeat the Maharashtra episode in the state.

The JDU leader was referring to the turn of events in Maharashtra where NCP leader Ajit Pawar left the Opposition ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government, thus triggering a massive quake in state politics.

Bihar minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that Bihar is ‘back in the center-stage of national politics’ since the opposition meeting hosted here by Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23.

“Therefore, they are trying to do a Maharashtra here. But, the Mahagathbandhan is too strong,” he said.

The Minister also rejected the demands for Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's resignation, following a CBI chargesheet against him and also taunted the BJP for having demanded the resignation of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has now been made a deputy chief minister in Maharashtra.

JDU leader takes jibe at BJP

"Mere chargesheet does not amount to guilt being proved. Moreover, it (CBI) is an agency that faces criticisms for its functioning. The deputy CM had himself anticipated such action against himself and said the same in public,” Chaudhary said.

"Don't forget that Ajit Pawar, too, was accused of corruption by BJP, which also used to demand his resignation (as deputy CM of MVA government). Now, the party has made him a government in its own government,” Chaudhary added.

He said that the switching of sides is often done with secrecy which has been done in Maharashtra.

"When people do jump ship, is it announced beforehand? Such developments are characterised by a secretiveness which we saw in Maharashtra,” said the JD(U) leader, whose party had stunned the BJP last year by walking over to the opposition camp.

Chaudhary further alleged that prospective BJP allies in Bihar including former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, Upendra Kushwaha's RLJD and Chirag Paswan’s RLJD were spreading ‘rumours of split in JD(U)’ for the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)

