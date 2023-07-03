Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Even if Nitish Kumar...,' Sushil Kumar Modi informs Shah's stand on Bihar CM

Bihar: BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asserted that the saffron party will not accept him at any cost. During an interaction with the reporters, Sushil Kumar Modi informed about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's stand on Bihar CM. He said that Shah had made it clear in the beginning the BJP will not accept Bihar CM Kumar even if he rubs his nose at BJP's door.

"...Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it very clear in the beginning that we will not accept Nitish Kumar at any cost. Even if Nitish Kumar rubs his nose at BJP's doors we will not accept him. BJP will not carry his baggage...," said BJP MP and former Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Kumar had ended alliance with BJP

Earlier in 2022, after a few days of simmering tensions in Bihar, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on August 09, ended Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After meeting Bihar's Governor Phagu Chauhan twice, he first submitted his resignation as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Chief Minister of Bihar and then announced the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government. He had entered into a Grand Alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD)-led bloc after partying ways with the saffron party.

After BJP-JD(U) alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal was hitherto the main opposition party in the state. After joining hands with RJD, Nitish Kumar took oath as Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister of Bihar and Tejashwi Yadav was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.