Unusually large fish enter Bihar with Nepal floodwaters, govt warns people against eating them

Patna:

Bihar is facing a new concern amid the ongoing flood situation, with reports of unusually large fish reaching some areas of the state along with floodwaters from Nepal. There have also been reports of some people falling ill after consuming such fish, which prompted the Fisheries Division of the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department to issue a public advisory. The department has urged people to exercise extreme caution and avoid consuming fish caught from floodwaters until conditions return to normal.

What did the government advisory say?

The department said that during floods, fish can escape from ponds, rivers, lakes and other water bodies and travel considerable distances with the flow of water. Such fish may come into prolonged contact with sewage, dead animals and other forms of contamination carried by floodwaters. As a result, they can become contaminated with bacteria, viruses, fungi and other disease-causing agents. The department warned that consuming contaminated fish could pose serious health risks. It advised people not to use fish caught from floodwaters until the environment stabilises and naturally occurring contaminants and disease-causing factors have subsided.

Govt asks people not to eat unidentified fish

The Fisheries Division has specifically appealed to residents to avoid eating fish that appear unidentified or unusual. People have also been advised against buying or selling fish caught from floodwaters in markets or using them for consumption. The department said that any unfamiliar fish should not be considered fit for consumption unless its identity has been established and its safety has been confirmed by the concerned authorities.

The advisory comes amid concerns that unusual fish species may have been carried into parts of Bihar by floodwaters, making identification and verification particularly important.

Watch out for these symptoms after eating fish

The department has asked people to seek medical assistance immediately if they develop symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, dizziness or difficulty breathing after consuming fish. Residents have also been urged to inform the District Fisheries Officer or local administration if they spot unidentified or unusual-looking fish. The department appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours and to prioritise their safety by completely avoiding consumption of unidentified fish during the flood situation.

Why consuming floodwater fish can be risky

Floodwaters can carry sewage, waste, animal remains and other contaminants into rivers, ponds and water bodies. Fish exposed to such polluted water may come into contact with harmful microorganisms and other contaminants. This makes caution particularly important during and immediately after flooding. The government's advisory is therefore aimed at preventing foodborne illness at a time when access to clean water, safe food and healthcare may already be difficult in affected areas.

Nepal floods trigger widespread devastation

The advisory comes against the backdrop of severe flooding in Nepal, which has caused widespread destruction and disruption in several affected areas. According to Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, more than 323 foreign nationals have recently been safely evacuated from flood-affected areas. Available figures indicate that around 590 foreign nationals from 39 countries are still reported missing. The movement of floodwaters across the Nepal-Bihar region has added to concerns over the safety and quality of aquatic life reaching flood-affected areas in Bihar.

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