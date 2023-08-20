Nitish Kumar, voted to finish jungle raj, has become its symbol: Giriraj Singh over Bihar crime incidents

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Minister slams Nitish: Thrashing Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in Bihar following a spate of crime incidents, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday (August 20) said that the chief minister who was voted to power to finish jungle raj has now become its “symbol”.

Singh stepped up his attack and said that Nitish has become a “powerless” chief minister and his government has failed on the law and order front.

The Union Minister’s remarks came in the wake of a spate of crime incidents in the state in which a journalist was shot dead in Araria, a man was killed in Begusarai and Motihari, exposing the law and order situation in Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav-led state.

Speaking to India TV, Singh said, “Nitish Kumar has become a powerless chief minister. The Bihar government has failed on the corruption as well as law and order fronts. His minister says that the BJP is spreading rumours and defaming Bihar. A journalist is not safe (one killed in Araria), and a police official was killed in Samastipur, all these in a series, and videos are going viral from various places. Nitish Kumar, whom the people had made chief minister to finish the jungle raj, has become a symbol of the jungle raj. There is no law and order.”

Deteriorating law and order

A journalist, Vimal Yadav, was allegedly shot dead at his residence by unidentified assailants in the Raniganj Bazaar area of the Araria district. Purnea Police has detained four people in connection with the incident.

In the latest incident of crime, a man was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Motihari.

The Motihari Police said that the deceased, who was on his way back home from Power House Chowk, was approached by two men on a bike.

“They asked him his name. When he told them his name, they shot him in the chest and fled away,” the police said.

In another crime incident, a man was allegedly shot dead in the firing by their neighbours over a dispute in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Sunday.

