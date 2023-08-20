Bihar: Man shot dead over dispute in Begusarai, one held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Police

Bihar news: A man was allegedly shot dead, while two others were injured in the firing by their neighbours over a dispute in Bihar's Begusarai, police said on Sunday. The incident took place at the Kailashpur village in Singhaul police station limits. The deceased was identified as Vikas Yadav.

One of the accused, identified as Vibha Devi was nabbed by the police. According to the police, the deceased's uncle Baiju Yadav and one of the accused, Chamru Yadav, got into an argument over parking of a vehicle.

Their argument soon turned into a heated one after which Chamru Yadav's wife, Vibha Devi along with her three sons, allegedly opened fire on the deceased's family. In the firing, Vikas Yadav died while his uncle, Baiju Yadav, and cousin Sanjeev Yadav were injured, the police said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Four others namely, Chamru Yadav with sons Rupesh Yadav, Ankit Yadav, and Mito Yadav are on the run. We are further looking into the matter, the police added.

Meanwhile, another incident happened where a retired teacher namely Jawahar Choudhary was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. The reason for the murder is not known yet.

"The victim’s son doesn’t stay here, he is coming, will question him. The investigation is underway," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Begusarai.

(With ANI inputs)

