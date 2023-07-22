Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Businessman, his bodyguard killed in firing in Muzaffarpur; another succumbs to injures

Muzaffarpur firing incident : Two persons, a businessman and his bodyguard, died late on Friday night while a third succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Saturday after miscreants opened fire at them in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Property dealer Ashutosh Shahi and his private bodyguard died on the spot when they were fired upon. The other person who died has been identfied as Rahul Kumar, a private guard.

Shahi's other guard, Omkarnath Singh and his advocate Syed Kashim Hasan alias Dollar are under treatment at the Janaki Hospital.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rakesh Kumar said, "Two people have died and three were injured during the firing. The injured are undergoing treatment. The four accused came in two bikes."

Kumar further said, "The investigation is at the primary stage now, and the reason behind the firing seems to be a property issue," the SSP added. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the firing, informed the Muzaffarpur Superintendent Of Police (SP) Arvind Kumar Singh. "The investigation is at the primary stage now, and the reason behind the firing seems to be a property issue," the SSP added.

"Speaking about the people involved in the crime the SP said, "...the involvement of two culprits have been confirmed but there could be a total of four involved in the crime...probe underway." SSP Rakesh Kumar and SP (City) Arvind Kumar Singh rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and launched an investigation into the matter.

The police informed that Ashutosh was associated with dealings in prime estates. Earlier, the Shambhu-Mantu gang had threatened to kill him, they said.Ashutosh had been nominated in the previous Bihar assembly elections but could not contest the election as his nomination was declared invalid.

