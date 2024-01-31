Lalan Singh's scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'You are 'Pappu' and will continue to...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE JDU leader Lalan Singh along with party colleagues

Janta Dal (United) leader and Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Wednesday unleashed a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whose 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' passed through Bihar.

Singh accused Gandhi of speaking a lie on the caste-based census conducted in Bihar, calling him 'Pappu'. The attack on Gandhi comes three days after JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped Mahagathbandhan of which Congress is also an ally and joined BJP-led NDA giving a blow to the newly formed I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections.

"@RahulGandhi, yes, you have said that caste-based census was conducted in Bihar under your pressure. There cannot be such a big lie. Perhaps you don't know that Nitish Kumar ji never works under anyone's pressure," Singh posted a Hindi note on X.

Caste based census was the result of the determination of Nitish Kumar ji and this issue was raised by Nitish Kumar ji even during the Prime Ministership of late VP Singh ji, when Gandhi did not start his political career, he added.'

"Your situation is such that when Janata Dal (United) was asked to pass a resolution in the meetings (of IN.I.D.A) in Bengaluru and Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed it and you supported her by remaining silent," the former JD(U) chief claimed.

He asked Gandhi not to resort to false statements to achieve something in politics.

"This is the reason why your Congress party is shrinking day by day. If you resort to untruth, your dream of becoming Prime Minister will never be fulfilled," Singh added.

He took a dig at Gandhi saying, "One more thing, you are 'Pappu', will remain 'Pappu' and you will keep 'entertaining' the country with your 'jokes'."

Nitish Kumar also attacks Gandhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday also attacked Gandhi saying his claim that the caste survey in the state was conducted under pressure from the Congress was ‘nonsensical’.

"His (Rahul) claim that the caste survey in the state was done under pressure from the Congress, is nonsensical. Everybody knows that the initiative was taken by me only. Now, people are taking credit," Kumar said.