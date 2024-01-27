Bihar: Amid political instability, Nitish Kumar govt transfers 478 bureaucrats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Amidst the political turmoil in Bihar, order for transfer of 478 including (CO) Circle Officers and (CI) Revenue employees of the state. This has been done by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. Actually this transfer was done in the month of June but was stopped due to some complaints and shortcomings.

Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, the Revenue and Land Reforms Department has transferred 478 employees, including Circle Officers (CO) and Revenue employees (CI). The development comes as there are speculations that Nitish Kumar may resign as the Chief Minister of the Mahagathbandhan government and rejoin hands with the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are in a few months from now.

The transfer of the employees was done in the month of June 2023 but was halted due to some complaints and shortcomings.

This comes a day after the state government transferred 22 IAS, 79 IPS and 45 Bihar Administrative Service (BAS) officers on Friday. Among those transferred, there were 17 SPs and five district magistrates (DMs).

According to a notification by the general administration department, Patna DM Chandrasekhar Singh, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been made special secretary in the chief minister's secretariat. Singh was recently in the news for his war of letters with the state education department over closure of schools in Patna in view of cold wave conditions. He has been replaced by 2011-batch IAS officer Shirsat Kapil Ashok, who is currently the IG (prisons).

Naval Kishor Choudhary (2013-batch IAS officer), currently Gopalganj DM, will take over as the new Bhagalpur DM. Bhagalpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen (a 2013-batch IAS officer) has been appointed as Muzaffarpur DM.

ALSO READ | Bihar: RJD seeks answers from Nitish Kumar, asks him to come clean on 'rumours' | LIVE