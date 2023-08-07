Bihar: Police intervene as final year girl students accuse juniors of filming their videos

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY A representational picture of a woman with phone in her hand

The students in their final year of engineering in Bihar's Siwan have accused junior girl students of recording their videos and uploading them on the Internet. The final-year students even sat on a dharna inside the grounds to hold up their dissent. The situation reached such a degree that the region's SDPO and the SHO of Mufassil police headquarters arrived at the grounds and guaranteed the fighting students that they would make a move with regard to this issue, as reported by news agency IANS.

The final-year students asserted that they stay on the second floor of the hostel while the juniors stay on the third floor. They blamed their juniors for recording their videos when they emerged from the washroom and transferring them to social media.

They additionally asserted that this has been happening for a long time now. “We have received complaints from the final year students, and we have assured them of conducting an inquiry into the matter,” said Ram Babu Baitha, the SDPO of Sadar region, Siwan.

“We have learned about final-year students complaining about their juniors. We will get a reaction from the warden of the hostel, who's currently on leave. As soon as she joins duty, action will be initiated in this matter,” said Suryakant Singh, principal of the college.

