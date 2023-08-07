Bihar: Chirag Paswan says 'want mother to contest Lok Sabha polls from my late father's seat Hajipur'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI LJP Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan

Hajipur fight: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday (August 6) revealed that he wants his mother to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Hajipur seat, where his late father Ram Vilas Paswan served for decades.

Chirag Paswan has been having a deadlock with his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Paras over the Hajipur seat, from where the latter is the sitting MP.

Hours after hinting that he would stick to Jamui from where he won two consecutive terms, Paswan said, “As the sitting MP, it is natural for him (Paras) to stake claim for the seat. But for us, Hajipur has an emotional pull. I consider the land as my mother. In the absence of my father, it is natural for me to desire that I take care of the constituency the way he did in his lifetime.”

Paswan joined the NDA again last month. His uncle is already a part of the NDA. Speaking on seat sharing, Paswan said that a final decision is yet to be taken within the alliance on seat sharing and candidature.”

“I want my mother (Reena Paswan) to contest from there (Hajipur). After my father, she has the first claim on that seat,” he added.

Paras' claim on Hajipur

Paras who split the LJP in 2021, leaving Chirag Paswan isolated in the party he headed, has been maintaining that he was content being a minister in the Nitish Kumar government and had himself suggested that "either Chirag or ‘bhabhi’ (sister-in-law)” contest from Hajipur.

He also claimed that his late brother had insisted that he contest the seat as he was the political heir and not Chirag Paswan. As against it, Chirag has been stressing that his party would contest Hajipur.

Paras has responded by alleging that his nephew was trying to "desert" Jamui, from where he made his electoral debut in the 2014 general elections. However, Chirag Paswan put a lid on such speculation when he said in a gathering in Jamui, "I came here as a youngster and will be here till I grow old".

(With PTI inputs)

