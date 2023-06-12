Patna: All academic activities restricted up to Class 12 in view of extreme heat wave | CHECK DATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Patna

Bihar: In view of prevalent "extreme" heat wave conditions in the state, the Patna DM restricted all academic activities up to class 12 in the district. As per the official statement, the academic activities up to class 12 have been restricted till June 18. The order of the Patna DM is taken into effect from June 12 (Monday).

Citing, possible risk to children's health and life, Patna DM ordered to shut both private and government schools in the district. "I, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the Private, Goverment schools (Including Pre-school and Anganwari Center) of Patna District up to Class- XII till 18.06.2023," reads the official notice.

Schools to remain closed till June 18

"The order as mentioned above will come into force w.e.f. 12.06.2023 and will remain effective till 18.06.2023," it further read.

Earlier on June 11, the Jharkhand government announced shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heatwave conditions prevailing in the state, an official said on Sunday. An order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar, said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14.