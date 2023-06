Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar: Fire broke out inside VIP guest room at Bhagalpur railway station

Bhagalpur railway station ​fire : A fire broke out in a VIP guest room at Bhagalpur railway station today (June 11). The cause of the fire is unknown.

"The fire was brought under control, and there are no injuries," said Satendra Kumar, Railway Officer.

More details are awaited in this regard.

