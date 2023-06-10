Delhi: Fire breaks out at Kamla Market | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Fire breaks out at Kamla Market in Delhi.

Delhi Kamla Marker fire : A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Kamla Market area today (June 10), a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. Sharing the details, the director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a godown at Shahtara Gali, GB road in Kamla Market area was received at around 3:54 pm.

"A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the site and the fire is under control," said Garg, adding that cooling process is going on.

Other fire incidents in national capital:

Meanwhile, an 85-year-old man was killed in a fire in his apartment in a residential building in Dwarka area in the national capital on Saturday. A senior official said a call alerting the fire department about the blaze on the seventh floor of Mass Apartments in Dwarka Sector-10 was received at 8.26 pm Friday, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 11.10 pm, it was reported that household items in Sadan Chandra's flat caught fire and it spread to the eighth floor, burning curtains and an air-conditioner unit of a flat there, the fire department official said. Chandra suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital by police before the arrival of fire tenders. He was declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

The building comprises ground plus nine floors, they said. Police said they found that fire broke out suddenly on the seventh floor.

ALSO READ: West Bengal: Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Howrah- VIDEO

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: Three minors charred to death, four injured as fire breaks out in house in Bhind