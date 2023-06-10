West Bengal: Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Howrah- VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Officials were seen dousing the fire in the video from the spot

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory located in the Domjur police station area in Howrah, West Bengal on Saturday. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Saturday, two more major fire incidents were reported. One was in Madhya Pradesh and another in Odisha.

MP fire incident

Three minors, including two girls, were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday. According to police, four others were reported injured, two of them are critical. The fire started due to leakage of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) during cooking,

Odisha fire incident

A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore district earlier today. The fire was brought under control by the fire brigade officials.

