Madhya Pradesh: Three minors charred to death, four injured as fire breaks out in house in Bhind district

Madhya Pradesh: At least three minors, including two girls, were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Saturday. According to police, four others were reported injured, two of them are critical. The fire started due to leakage of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) during cooking, police suspected.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Rathore informed that the incident occurred at Danekapura village under Gormi police station limits.

Children charred to death

"A 4-year-old boy, his sister, aged 10 years, and their 5-year-old cousin sister were charred to death in the fire", he said.

The house owner, Akhilesh Rajput, and his wife suffered serious injuries, he said. They have been referred to Gwalior for treatment. The deceased were grandchildren of the house owner.

LPG leakage appears to be the reason

Akhilesh’s daughter-in-law and daughter are undergoing treatment at Gormi Health Centre, Rathore said.

Though LPG leakage appears to be the reason for the fire, the official said, a forensic team has been called to inspect the spot and the exact cause will be known after an investigation, PTI reported.

