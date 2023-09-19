Bihar: BJP leader shot dead by miscreants in middle of road while returning home in Siwan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Shivji Tiwari

BJP leader Shivji Tiwari was shot dead by miscreants late on Monday night in Nagar police station area of Siwan district of Bihar, said police. In this incident, Tiwari's brother-in-law was injured.

According to the police, on Monday night, the BJP leader was returning home with his brother-in-law Pradeep Pandey on a bike when the assailants opened fire near the Ramnagar Railway Overbridge. After the incident, both of them were taken to the hospital where doctors declared Tiwari dead.

Panic in area due to incident

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The incident has created a sense of fear in the area. Tiwari was a local BJP leader who often participated in the party's programmes. Sub-divisional police officer Firoz Alam said that they are examining the CCTV footage.

Sanjay Pandey, the BJP district president, said that Shivji Tiwari was an active and dedicated party worker and also served as the BJP president for the Ramnagar ward. His demise has caused big loss to the BJP.

Death of 4 people in family

It is reported that from August until now, four people in Shivji Tiwari's family, including him, have passed away, which has plunged his family into grief. Shivji Tiwari's cousin Babban Tiwari died on August 1. On September 3, his brother Ram Ayodhya Tiwari's wife Bina Devi had died. Subsequently, on September 8, Badami Devi, wife of late cousin Bhulan Tiwari, passed away. After the demise of both sisters-in-law, a religious programme was organised on September 19. However, on the very same night before the ceremony, unidentified individuals shot and killed Tiwari.

