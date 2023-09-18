'Lord Ram came in my dream, said save me from being sold in market': Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav, who often remains in the news for his controversial remarks, once again made a remark on lord Ram that drew people's attention.

While addressing a gathering in Supaul, the minister claimed that lord Ram came to his dream and told him to save him from being sold in the market.

"...Lord Ram came in my dream and said that people are selling me in the market...Save me from being sold..," he said while speaking at a small assembly of people.

Earlier, RJD leader's controversial remarks likening scriptures such as Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide" triggered outrage in Bihar politics.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday strongly condemned the minister's controversial remarks.

In a strongly worded statement, Rai, who is a former Bihar BJP president, alleged the remarks "betrayed a sick mentality" and were aimed at "appeasement of a section of the society".

"The remarks did not only cause hurt to Hindus, but these were also harmful to the social segment which the minister sought to appease," said Rai, referring to comments of the RJD leader, who holds the education portfolio, and had allegedly made the controversial utterances while criticising the caste system.

Rai said, "It is the RJD, known for patronising criminals and indulging in corruption, that deserves to be compared to cyanide. So do all its allies, including (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's) JD(U)."

Notably, the state minister allegedly made the remarks late on Thursday evening and it created a furore when a video clip, the authenticity of which India TV could not independently verify, went viral on social media.

Criticism has come from BJP allies such as Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha. The RLJD national secretary general and spokesman has come out with a strongly worded tweet criticising Chandra Shekhar.

Senior JD(U) leader and state minister Shravan Kumar also voiced disapproval of the utterances of his cabinet colleague, saying, "Nobody should speak anything that hurts religious sentiments."

(With agencies inputs)