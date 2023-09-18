Nitish Kumar's video of holding Bihar Cabinet minister's neck goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the media.

In an unexpected turn of events, a video featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has emerged, raising questions about his actions. The video shows him grabbing a minister by the neck and then seemingly colliding with a journalist's forehead. This incident has left many wondering about the reasons behind Nitish Kumar's actions.

Here's the full story:

In Patna, near Gandhi Maidan, a statue of former President of Mauritius, Shivsagar Ramgoolam, was being commemorated. Today marked his birth anniversary, and Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Finance Minister Vijay Choudhary, and Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary, among others, paid their respects at the statue. Several administrative officials were also present at the scene.

After offering their tributes, Nitish Kumar, accompanied by his Deputy CM and ministers, approached the journalists for a brief interaction. However, just as the question-and-answer session was about to commence, Nitish Kumar appeared to focus on a journalist who had received a vaccination jab.

As soon as he spotted the vaccinated journalist, Nitish Kumar turned away from the microphones and began searching for a minister who had also been vaccinated. Minister Ashok Choudhary, who had indeed been vaccinated, was the target of Nitish Kumar's search. However, Choudhary had fallen slightly behind.

It was then that Nitish Kumar appeared to grab Choudhary by the neck from behind, attempting to pull him forward. Choudhary, seemingly caught off guard, managed to regain his footing and comply with Nitish Kumar's actions. In the midst of this, the Chief Minister also inadvertently bumped into the journalist's forehead, resulting in an unexpected collision.

The reasons behind Nitish Kumar's actions remain unclear, and the incident has generated significant interest and speculation.

Also read | Patna: BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey, 4 others injured in road accident, condition of two critical

Also read | Bihar: Police officers in Hajipur caught selling illegal liquor from police station