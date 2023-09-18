Patna: BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey, 4 others injured in road accident, condition of two critical

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP injured in road accident

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Dubey's car met with an accident in Bihar's Patna. Dubey and four others sustained serious injuries after their car collided with a container truck on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge in Patna on Sunday night. The MP has been admitted to a private hospital in Patna.

When MP Satish Chandra Dubey's car reached Gaighat on the Gandhi Setu bridge in Patna on Sunday night, it collided with a container. The collision between the container and the car was so severe that the car was completely damaged. As a result of this accident, traffic on the Gandhi Setu Bridge came to a complete halt. Along with Dubey and his bodyguard, the driver of the vehicle was also injured.

Driver and bodyguard in critical condition

The BJP MP was returning from Bagaha to Patna on Sunday night when his car met with an accident on the Gandhi Setu bridge. In this accident, both the driver and bodyguard of the MP were severely injured, with serious head injuries. The driver and bodyguard are seriously injured. MP Satish Chandra has also sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Patna.

