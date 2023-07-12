Bihar Assembly: War of words erupts between CM Nitish Kumar and state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (L) and state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary (R)

Bihar Assembly: Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session in the Bihar Assembly, the proceedings in both Houses were adjourned for the second day in a row. The Speaker decided to postpone the proceedings until the next day after Opposition BJP members in Bihar smashed a chair inside the assembly and threw pieces of paper into the air while standing in the well.

As the proceedings began at 11 AM, the BJP asserted that the opposition has the right to raise issues concerning the people, which include corruption. The reference was to a charge sheet filed by the CBI against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose resignation is being sought by the Opposition.

War of words between CM and BJP chief

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a war of words also erupted between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary in the Legislative Council. During the altercation, CM Kumar asked Chaudhary why he tie a turban on his head? In response, the Bihar BJP chief said "To remove you from the post of Chief Minister." "The day you will leave the CM post, the turban will open on the same day and your blessings are also needed for the same," Chaudhary added.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Opposition

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Opposition, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that the people of the BJP are not concerned about the development of the state as their job is only to create a ruckus in the Assembly. "Those who are sitting in the Opposition do not appear to be MLAs. They do not have any traits of an MLA in them. Their job is only to comment and talk nonsense," he added.

Opposition hits back

On the other hand, regarding the ruckus in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha said that the government does not want to allow the House to run. "The mics of the Opposition leaders are being switched off. It is Nitish Kumar who has taken the resignation of many MLAs and ministers after FIRs were registered against them. But now he is trying to save Yadav from whom he used to seek reply till a few months earlier," Sinha added.

ALSO READ: LoP storms out of all-party meet ahead of monsoon session of Bihar assembly