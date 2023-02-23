7-seater Toyota Corolla Cross to launch in India soon. What to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Japanese automaker, Toyota, plans to expand its SUV range in India, aiming to introduce a seven-seater Toyota Corolla Cross to rival Hyundai's Alcazar and possibly challenge Jeep Meridian. The Toyota Corolla Cross is already present in the international market, and, according to reports, Toyota might bring the longer variant of the car to India.



The upcoming Corolla Cross might get the same platform as the Innova Hycross, and both cars could come on similar assembly lines. The international model of the Corolla Cross is powered by a 1.8-liter petrol engine. However, for India, it is expected to be powered by a 2.0-liter M20A-FKS petrol and a 2.0-liter M20A-FX hybrid engine, which are available with the Innova HyCross. The new Corolla Cross will likely come with updates such as a new bumper, grille, modified headlights, and possibly new features like an electrically operated tailgate and flat floor like the Hycross.

The Corolla Cross sold in the international market is around the same size as the Hyundai Creta or the Hyryder. It is expected to compete with SUVs which are a class above, hence a longer wheelbase and an additional third row of seats will likely be added. Toyota currently does not have any three-row SUV of this size.

The new SUV will have rear seats that fold flat into the floor. The lengthened Corolla Cross is likely to have an electrically operated tailgate, longer rear doors to allow easy access to the third row.

ALSO READ | BMW X1 2023 launched in India: Design, features, engine options - all you need to know

ALSO READ | Mahindra Thar available with discount up to Rs 1 lakh - here's how you can avail offer