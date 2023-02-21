Mahindra Thar available with discount up to Rs 1 lakh - here's how you can avail offer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@MAHINDRA Mahindra Thar discounted by up to Rs. 100,000; check details

Mahindra is offering a slew of discounts on its Mahindra Thar as the customers are eligible for cash reductions up to Rs 45,000 or an accessory package worth Rs 60,000 on its purchase. Customers can also receive exchange incentives and corporate bonuses up to Rs 15,000 or Rs 10,000, respectively.

In addition, Mahindra is including a three-year maintenance plan and insurance benefits in the agreement. Only Mahindra Thar MY2022 LX petrol AT 4WD model is eligible for these discounts. Mahindra's Thar LX petrol AT 4WD vehicle for the model year 2022 is presently available for Rs 15.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

ALSO READ: Will Suzuki Jimny replace old warhorse Gypsy in the Indian Army?

These discounts may vary by area, model, and dealership. Customers need to visit a Mahindra-authorised showroom to find out more information about the deals. The new 4X2 Thar from Mahindra is in high demand and offers two engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Both 117 BHP and 300 Nm are produced by the 1.5 litre diesel engine.

The 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, has a 6-speed automated transmission and can generate 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque.

ALSO READ: Renault, Nissan to invest Rs 5,300 crore in India; EVs in focus