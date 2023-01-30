Will Suzuki Jimny replace old warhorse Gypsy in the Indian Army?

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH The Maruti Gypsy has been the Indian Army's go-to off-roader for decades.

The Indian Army could be considering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny as the replacement for its old warhorse Gypsy. According to reports, the Army is looking to replace around 35,000 units of the Gypsy with the Jimny. The army-spec Jimny will be finished in a Dark Jungle Green shade, reserved for the army version, and is expected to have a strengthened chassis, stiffer springs, and increased ground clearance.

The Jimny is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-liter petrol engine as the civilian version, which develops 103 BHP and 134 Nm. It will come with either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission and Suzuki's AllGrip Pro all-wheel drive system.

Maruti Gypsy and Indian Army

The Maruti Gypsy has been the Indian Army's go-to off-roader for decades. It has been used as light troop carriers, patrolling vehicles, and even in combat applications. However, with the production of the Gypsy having been stopped, the Army has considered other options, such as the Tata Safari Storme and Mahindra Scorpio Classic. With its lightweight, narrow design and powerful engine, the Jimny offers a fitting alternative to the Gypsy and could be a strong contender for the Indian Army's fleet.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/MARUTI SUZUKIThe Army version of Jimny is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-liter petrol engine as the civilian version, which develops 103 BHP and 134 Nm.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives 5,000 reservations; Fronx gets 1,500 bookings



It is still unclear what additional equipment the Jimny for the Army will come with. Still, the enhancements that military vehicles receive are not disclosed to the general public. The Maruti Jimny has the potential to be a versatile vehicle for the Army with its powerful engine and modern engineering. Still, it remains to be seen how easily repairable it will be, which is a priority for military vehicles. If inducted, the Jimny will feature a black number plate with white lettering starting with an arrow mark pointing upwards. The Indian Army's final decision on the Jimny as a replacement for the Gypsy is yet to be announced.