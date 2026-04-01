UAE bars entry and transit for Iranians as airlines announce travel ban amid rising West Asia hostilities

Abu Dhabi:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped Iranians from entering or transiting through the country as hostilities intensify in West Asia, three major airlines announced on Wednesday, as news agency PTI reported. Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai stated on their websites that Iranian passport holders will no longer be allowed to travel into or via the UAE. The restriction comes amid a sharp escalation in regional conflict, including reports of repeated strikes targeting key infrastructure across several countries in the Middle East.

Entry regulations in the UAE, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms, are often not publicly detailed. However, the airlines confirmed the directive on their portals. The notice added that holders of Golden Visas, which offer 10-year residency, will continue to be permitted entry.

However, authorities have not issued an official statement on the ban. The development follows recent closures in Dubai of the Iranian Hospital and the Iranian Club, two long-standing community institutions that date back to the era of the Shah.

UAE says its air defences intercepted missile, drone barrage

Earlier in Sunday (March 29), the UAE said its air defence systems intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 42 drones launched from Iran. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said, "The UAE air defences engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAVs launched from Iran." Offering a broader assessment of its defensive operations, the Ministry added, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1914 UAVs."

US carrier JetBlue raises checked bag fees

Meanwhile, US carrier JetBlue has raised its checked bag fees by as much as USD 9 as the war in the Middle East disrupts global oil supplies and increases fuel prices. The new fees took effect Monday. For most domestic economy passengers, the first checked bag now costs USD 39, up from USD 35. During peak travel times such as April spring breaks, major holidays and the summer, passengers will have to pay USD 49 instead of USD 40, the airline said.

The airline, which has its flagship terminal at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport, said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday that charging more for optional services "used by select customers" would allow it to keep its airfares competitive.

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