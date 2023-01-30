BMW X1 2023 launched in India: Design, features, engine options - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH The petrol engine is a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit making 138 bhp and 230 Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The 2023 BMW X1 SUV has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 45.90 lakh ex-showroom. The new X1 features a revised design, new features, and two engine options (petrol and diesel). Deliveries will start in March 2023. The new X1 has a fresh design language from BMW, with a flashy front design, revised LED headlights, a larger kidney grille, revised body lines, and an edgy rear bumper with a sporty spoiler and new LED tail lights.

DESIGN, FEATURES

The interior is extensively redone, with a dual-screen setup for infotainment and a driver display, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, adaptive LED lights, digital key, automatic tailgate, massaging front seats, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

ALSO READ: Will Suzuki Jimny replace old warhorse Gypsy in the Indian Army?

ENGINE SPECIFICATIONS

The petrol engine is a new 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit making 138 bhp and 230 Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel engine is a 2-liter powertrain that makes 150 bhp and 360 Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The diesel engine is only sold with an M-Sport badge and is more fuel-economical.

The new X1 SUV has received much-needed updates, including a design update, more fuel-efficient engine options, and the latest features. However, the small petrol engine remains a question mark against its rivals, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.