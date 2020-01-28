Tata Nexon EV launched in India: Check price, features, specifications

Indian carmaker Tata has launched an EV version of its popular car Nexon. Priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, Tata Nexon EV was unveiled in December 2019. Tata Motors plans to launch four more electric vehicles (EV) models, including two SUVs, one hatchback and one sedan in the next 24 months, Tata Sons Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced at the launch.

Tata Nexon is the brand's most-selling compact sports utility vehicle in the country.

Range and Battery Life

Powered by Ziptron technology, the electric SUV for the personal segment comes with a range of 312 km on a single charge and a high voltage system, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class leading safety features. Besides, it has 35 connected car features as well.

Tata Nexon EV - Colors

The Nexon EV will be available in Teal Blue, Glacier White and Moonlit Silver across 60 authorised dealerships in 22 cities, the company said at the launch.

Tata Nexon EV - Engine

All-new Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that gives 129 PS and 245 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an automatic transmission. The electric vehicle has two driving modes -- Drive and Sport.

Tata Nexon EV Variants

The new Tata Nexon electric vehicle is available in three variants - XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

Tata to create E-mobility Ecosystem

The company is closely working with other group companies such as Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse, for faster adoption of EVs in the country, Tata Motors said. "E-mobility is an irreversible mega-trend and an imperative for addressing pollution and generating job opportunities in India," Chandrasekaran said.

"After 16 months of strenuous effort, we are delighted to launch India’s own electric SUV, the Nexon EV. This high performance, connected vehicle is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers, and making EVs mainstream," the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive, Guenter Butschek said.

"We are confident that this game-changing product will further reinforce our commitment towards developing sustainable and responsible mobility solutions for India," he added.

Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options, it said.

The automaker has partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end charging solutions at home, workplace and for captive and public charging. Similarly, to develop the component supplier ecosystem, the company is collaborating with Tata Chemicals, which is working on manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells, exploring active chemicals manufacturing and battery recycling.

Besides, it is also working with Tata Autocomp for the localisation of battery pack assembly and motor assembly, among other tie-ups, Tata Motors said.