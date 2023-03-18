Saturday, March 18, 2023
     
Maruti Suzuki introduces new Brezza S-CNG variant starting at Rs 9.14 lakh

Maruti Brezza S-CNG: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The mileage claimed for this sub-compact CNG vehicle is 25.51 km/kg.

India TV Auto Desk Edited By: India TV Auto Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2023 14:10 IST
Image Source : WWW.MARUTISUZUKI.COM/BREZZA The mileage quoted for the Brezza S-CNG is 25.51 km/kg.

Maruti Brezza S-CNG: Maruti Suzuki, the leading automobile manufacturer in India, has recently launched a new variant of its popular SUV, the Brezza. The new Brezza S-CNG variant comes equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit and is priced starting at Rs 9.14 lakh. With the launch of this eco-friendly and cost-effective variant, Maruti Suzuki aims to provide sustainable mobility solutions to its customers.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG comes in these variants LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi dual-tone. Ex-showroom prices vary from Rs 9.14 lakh to Rs 12.05 lakh. In comparison, the petrol-only Brezza version's price range is Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh ex-showroom.

Price Range:

LXi S-CNG MT Rs 9.14 lakh

VXi S-CNG MT Rs 10.49 lakh

ZXi S-CNG MT Rs 11.89 lakh

ZXi S-CNG MT dual-tone Rs 12.05 lakh

Engine and fuel economy of Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG

The Maruti Brezza S-CNG is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. In CNG mode, this motor produces 86.7 horsepower and 121 Nm of torque. While an automatic transmission was planned, the firm is now only selling a 5-speed manual transmission. The mileage quoted for the Brezza S-CNG is 25.51 km/kg.

According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, the Brezza has been a game-changer for the company and has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. He expressed confidence that the newly launched Brezza S-CNG version, with its hot and techy features, would once again disrupt the segment. Srivastava also added that the Brezza S-CNG would be a great choice for customers who prioritize sustainability, safety, and high performance in their city-bred SUVs.

