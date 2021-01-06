Kia Motors unveils new logo, brand slogan with record breaking drone light show | Watch

Image Source : YOUTUBE GRAB Kia Motors Corporation unveils new logo and brand slogan.

Kia Motors Corporation on Wednesday unveiled its new logo and brand slogan to convey the automobile manufacturer company's bold brand transformation and purpose.

The automobile company took it to a big scale to launch its logo and new brand slogan using advanced technology. In a YouTube video shared by Kia Motors on its page, Kia showed unveiling its new logo and brand slogan using drones light show with pyrodrones and firecrackers. The video was a treat to watch.

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. As part of the unveiling, 303 pyrodrones were launched hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia’s new beginning.

It also became a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’. The new brand slogan of Kia Motors Corporation says "Movement that inspires".

Speaking on the new logo and slogan launch, Kia Motors President and CEO Ho Sung Song said, "Kia's new logo represents the company's commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation."

"The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry," Song said.

The company will also announce a new brand purpose and strategy on January 15.