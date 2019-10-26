Image Source : BAJAJ Bajaj Chetak to be sold at KTM dealerships for premium experience

The recently resurrected electrified version of iconic scooter Bajaj Chetak will be sold through KTM showrooms.

According to sources, Bajaj Chetak will initially be available in KTM dealerships across markets. Bajaj had earlier notified that they will be launching the Chetak first in markets like Pune and Bangalore.

This move indicates Bajaj's intentions to sell the all-new Chetak e-scooter as a premium product.

The existing Bajaj dealerships will be gradually upgraded to offer a premium experience after which the Chetak will be sold at the Bajaj showrooms.

The company has already showcased the Chetak e-scooter, it will be Bajaj's first e-scooter and will be priced under Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter - Battery, Motor and Range

The Chetak will be using a 4kW electric motor along with an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery. The all-new Chetak will have two riding modes - Eco and Sport - and the range on the two modes will be 95km and 85km respectively. Bajaj has stated that these figures were achieved by the company testing the scooters in Pune and claims that the ARAI test figures will be significantly higher.

While the Bajaj Chetak will come with an in-built charger which will support the regular 5-ampere home power outlet, there will be no DC fast charging option on the scooter. According to Bajaj, the range is sufficient enough to not require the fast charging option. Bajaj Chetak will take approximately 5 hours to get fully charged. Bajaj will also be selling a home charging station at a 'nominal cost'.

