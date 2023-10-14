Solar Eclipse 2023: Aries to feel stressed due to work pressure, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Solar Eclipse 2023

A solar eclipse is going to occur on Sarvapitri Amavasya on 14th October. A solar eclipse occurring on Sarvapitri Amavasya is a very rare coincidence. Earlier in the year 1845, a solar eclipse had occurred on Sarvapitri Amavasya. After 178 years, once again on this date, the Moon is coming between the Sun and the Earth. According to astrology, this rare coincidence is going to bring negative effects for some zodiac signs.

According to famous astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, this time a wonderful coincidence is taking place after 178 years due to a solar eclipse occurring on Sarvapitri Amavasya. Apart from this, on this day Sun and Mercury will be present together in Virgo. At the same time, Ketu and Mars are also present in Virgo. Which causes trouble for the zodiac signs. The influence of Rahu increases during the eclipse. At the same time, Sarvapitri Amavasya is falling on Saturday and the effect of Rahu doubles on Saturday. In such a situation, Aries, Scorpio, and Pisces are going to be adversely affected. People of these zodiac signs need to be extra careful.

Aries

A solar eclipse is going to bring negative effects for the people of this zodiac sign. You will feel stressed due to work pressure. A family member may remain unwell. Due to this, the mind is going to be very disturbed. Do not lend money to anyone otherwise that money may be lost. Employed people may get transferred suddenly.

Gemini

There will be chances of progress in matters of job and business. Businessmen can make big profits. The idea of starting some new work may come to your mind, which may yield good results in the future. Besides, your financial condition will also be strong at this time. There are also chances of a change of place at the workplace. During this period, if you have any financial issues, it will be resolved. There are also strong possibilities of increase in the income of employed people. Also, Gemini is ruled by Mercury and according to astrology, Mercury has a sense of friendship with the Sun. Therefore, this eclipse can prove to be auspicious for you.

Cancer

The solar eclipse will also have a major impact on the people of the Leo zodiac sign. You may get financial benefits from this eclipse. Incomplete work can be completed. Luck may favor you in business. At this time you will get happiness and support from your mother. If you are thinking of buying a vehicle or a house, your wish may be fulfilled. During this period, the money invested by you will give you profit. New business relationships can be formed. At this time you can make new investments in business. Which can benefit you in the future.

Scorpio

This eclipse is going to prove inauspicious for people of this zodiac sign. You may have to suffer a loss in business. You may go on a long journey for work. That journey is going to be very harmful. The solar eclipse is also going to affect your health. You may become vulnerable to disease.

Sagittarius

The solar eclipse may prove auspicious for you people. During this period, there can be good profits in business. You may get a new job offer during this period. You will get opportunities to get a job abroad and new avenues of progress will also open. Also, a big deal in business may be finalized. It is possible that during this period you may get back the money lent by you. Besides, employed people will also get new employment opportunities at this time. The lord of Sagittarius is the planet Jupiter and according to astrology, there is a sense of friendship between Jupiter, Jupiter, and the Sun.

Pisces

A solar eclipse is going to be very negative for people of this zodiac sign. There is going to be more expenditure than revenue. The mind will be very troubled due to expenses. There is going to be a lot of running around from solar eclipse to lunar eclipse. The opponent will also appear dominant. Trust someone carefully, otherwise, the loss may occur. There may be an argument at home with the family over some issues.

