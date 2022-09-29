Navratri 2022 Day 4: Worship Maa Kushmanda; Know Shubh Muhurat, Aarti, Puja Vidhi & Mantra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Navratri 2022 Day 4

Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda is worshiped on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri. She is known as Kushmanda because of her soft laughter that created the universe. The vehicle of the Goddess is a lion. Due to the eight arms of Maa Kushmanda, she is also called as Ashtabhuja. In her seven arms she holds Kamandal, bow, arrow, lotus, urn filled with nectar, a wheel and a mace. There's a rosary for chanting in the eighth arm. It is said that in this rosary of chanting there is a collection of all siddhis. Maa Kushmanda likes red colored flowers. Their abode is within the solar system. It is said that only she has the ability to reside in Surya Lok and she gives direction and energy to the Sun God.

Maa Kushmanda Mantra

Along with worshipping Maa Kushmanda, this mantra should also be chanted on this day for prosperity in the family, for good health and for the attainment of fame, strength and long life. The mantra of the goddess is - 'Om Aim Hreem Klein Kushmandaai Namah.'

You must chant this mantra one rosary, that is, 108 times. This will give you proper results. On the day of Chaturthi, the Goddess is given Madhupark, that is, honey, a piece of silver to apply tilak on the head and Anjan, i.e., water to apply in the eye. By doing this, the Mother Goddess is pleased with her devotees.

Bhog for Maa Kushmanda

Offering malpua to the mother on this day brings happiness and prosperity, as well as giving colorful ribbons and clothes to the girls on this day increases wealth.

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

Pray to Goddess Kushmanda with all your heart but make sure you take flowers in your hands and bow down before the Goddess before starting your worship. Then offer flowers, coconut, fruit, milk, sindoor and dhoop to the idol. Next is to adorn the Goddess with jewellery and other pious items. Invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting mantras.

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda Mantras

ॐ देवी कूष्माण्डायै नमः॥

Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah॥

सुरासम्पूर्ण कलशं रुधिराप्लुतमेव च।

दधाना हस्तपद्माभ्यां कूष्माण्डा शुभदास्तु मे॥

Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me॥

या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कूष्माण्डा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Maa Kushmanda Stotr Path

Durgatinashini Twahi Daridradi Vinashneem

Jayamda Dhanda Kushmanda Pranmamyaham

Trailokyasundari Twahi dukh shok Nivarineem

Parmanandmayi Kushmanda Pranmabhyaham

