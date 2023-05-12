Mother's Day 2023: Perfect gift for Moms according to their zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Perfect gift for Moms according to their zodiac sign

Mother's Day 2023: May 14 is a very special day this year as it is Mother's Day. It is a day celebrated to honour the devotion and love of the moms. This is also the day when children treat their moms with delicious food and gifts that brings a smile to their face. Acharya Ravi Kumar Sardana, International Tarot Card reader, Vastu Consultant and Astrologer shares some Mother's Day gift ideas for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

As an energetic and adventurous sign, Aries moms love gifts that match their outgoing personality. Consider gifting them a day pass to an outdoor adventure park, a sports accessory or a book on outdoor activities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Taurus moms enjoy the finer things in life, so consider gifting them something luxurious and indulgent. Ideas include a spa day, a designer perfume, or a gourmet food basket.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Gemini moms love to keep busy, so consider gifting them something that keeps their minds engaged. A subscription to a puzzle or game service, a book club membership, or a collection of their favorite authors' books would be ideal.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Cancer moms are all about comfort and nurturing, so gift them something cozy and comforting. A personalized photo album, a weighted blanket or a gift certificate to a home decor store would be ideal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Leos love to be the center of attention, so consider gifting them something bold and attention-grabbing. A piece of statement jewelry, a designer handbag, or tickets to a popular show would be ideal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Virgo moms are practical and organized, try giving them a present that helps them stay on top of their game. A high-quality planner, a home organization system, or a gift certificate to their favorite office supply store would be ideal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Libra moms enjoy beauty and balance, so give them that adds a touch of elegance to their life. A bouquet of flowers, a piece of art, or a book on mindfulness and meditation would be ideal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Scorpio moms are intense and passionate, so consider gifting them something that reflects their strong personality. A bottle of high-end perfume, a leather-bound journal or a massage gift card would be ideal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Sagittarius moms are free-spirited and adventurous, so gift them something that satisfies their wanderlust. A travel guidebook, a map of their favorite destination or a subscription to a travel magazine would be ideal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Capricorn moms are hardworking and ambitious, they love gifts that helps them relax and unwind. A gift certificate to a spa or a yoga studio, a cozy bathrobe, or a high-quality essential oil diffuser would be ideal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Aquarius moms are innovative and creative, so consider gifting them something that sparks their imagination. An art kit, a DIY project kit, or a gift card to a craft store would be ideal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Pisces moms are intuitive and sensitive, so consider gifting them something that reflects their dreamy and romantic nature. A personalized astrology chart, a piece of art that inspires them, or a gift certificate to a flower shop would be ideal.

Happy Mother’s Day 2023!

Read More Astrology News