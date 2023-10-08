Horoscope Today, October 9: Relaxing day for Aquarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 9

Horoscope Today, 09 October: Today is Udaya Tithi Dashami and Monday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Dashami Tithi will last till 12:37 pm today. No Shraddha ritual will be performed today. Today there will be Sadhya Yoga throughout the day and night. Also, after passing the whole day and night today, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 5.45 a.m. tomorrow morning. Bhadra of the earth will remain till 12:37 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 09 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Your day is going to be full of happiness. Today the work target will be easily accomplished. Today most of your time will be spent with family. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can meet some big businessmen today, whose benefits will definitely be available in future. You will plan to travel somewhere with your spouse. To convince your loved one, you can gift him or her a ring, this will increase the sweetness in your relationship.

Taurus

Your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Today you will try to improve close relationships, you will definitely be successful. People of this zodiac sign who are interested in getting a job have a chance of getting a job offer from a multinational company today. You can talk to your child's teacher regarding his career. Today is a good day for your loved one, you can plan to go out somewhere.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day. There are chances of completion of already made plans. Today you will be full of feelings towards relationships and will plan to go out. You will also try to fulfil any wish of your child. People associated with architects of this zodiac sign may face more work pressure in the office today. Someone's advice will prove useful for you.

Cancer

It is going to be a very special day for you. Be a little careful in business matters. People of this zodiac sign who want to buy a new vehicle can buy it today. There is a possibility of you getting a discount also. Lovemate will gift you a new dress. Today you may suddenly go on a long journey in connection with work. New happiness will come in married life. The family atmosphere is going to be cordial.

Leo

Today has brought new enthusiasm for you. Today your mind will be focused on writing work. You may also get an award in college because of an old poem. If students of this zodiac sign want to pursue their studies abroad, then today is a good day to talk to foreign universities. Be careful in matters of money transactions. There are chances of small guests coming to the house.

Virgo

It will be a happy day for you. Today you will get timely help in business matters from your close friend. Employed people may be transferred to a place where it will be easier for them to work. The economic aspect will become stronger than before. For students of this zodiac sign, today is the day to concentrate on their studies. Today you will make a new plan regarding business, in which your spouse's advice will prove effective.

​Libra

It is going to be a great day for you. Today your confidence will increase and your expectations will also be high. Today, as the target of work in the office has been accomplished, the boss may be happy with you and may gift you some useful items. Also, there are chances for you to get new opportunities. Today will be a good day for private teachers. Lovemates will respect each other, which will increase closeness in the relationship.

Scorpio

It will be a mixed day. Today you may spend more money on purchasing household items. Today you will get suitable employment opportunities. You will play an active role in politics. Today you will be able to face your opponents. You will feel tired due to a lot of travelling today. People of this zodiac sign need to avoid legal matters today. Newlyweds can plan dinner in a restaurant today.

Sagittarius

Your confidence will increase today. If you do any work with increased energy, the work will be completed in less time. Changes in your spouse's life will create an atmosphere of happiness. Marriage-related problems will be solved soon. Your married life is going to be happy. Don't trust anyone else today. Partnership in business should be done thoughtfully and implementing new schemes will also be beneficial.

Capricorn

It is going to be a good day for you. Today you can go to some religious place with your spouse. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Today is a good day to join a new course. Today is a better day for your loved one. You may get scolded by your boss for some issues in the office today. Today is an auspicious day to invest in property.

Aquarius

It is going to be a relaxing day for you. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm in your family today. Today is an auspicious day for lovemates of this zodiac sign. Today will be a profitable day for businessmen of this zodiac sign. With the help of colleagues in the office, you will complete your pending work today. Will go for dinner with my spouse in the evening. The economic aspect will be stronger than before. Today is going to be a good day for businessmen.

Pisces

It will be a good day for you. If people of this zodiac sign want to start new plans today, then start them. Whatever work you do today, you will definitely be successful. Today you will get full support from your colleagues. Today you will get more profit in business than ever. Today is going to be a great day for the lovers of this zodiac sign.

