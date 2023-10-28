Horoscope Today, October 29: Pisces to get new sources of income; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 29

Horoscope Today 29 October: Today is Pratipada Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Pratipada Tithi will last till 11.53 pm tonight. Kartik month from today. It has started. Siddhi Yoga will remain till 8 pm tonight. Also, after passing the whole day today, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 4.42 a.m. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 29 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

You will have a very good day today. You will get full support from friends. Today you may have a special love attraction towards a friend and this love relationship will progress very beautifully and you will celebrate. You will party with friends. There will be full support from brothers and sisters in the family. For those who do business related to electronics or iron, there are chances of profit but there may also be some expenses. Today is a good day to do a job, you will get support from your officers. The day is favourable for students. There is a possibility of getting new opportunities in a career. There will be positivity in married life. Giving gifts to each other on special occasions maintains sweetness in relationships.

Taurus

Today may prove to be auspicious for you. Today you will complete your work in the workplace with great promptness. Everyone will seem satisfied with your work. If you are an officer, then your efforts will be even more beneficial because the image of your hardworking personality will be created among the colleagues in your office. There are signs of your appreciation as well as benefits in the future. The economic situation will be strengthened due to an increase in the source of income through any means of doing business. Students pursuing higher education are likely to get jobs. If you are single, you may feel attracted towards someone on social media today, and there is scope for things to move forward. Interest in religious activities will increase. There is a possibility of going to the temple with family.

Gemini

You will have a great day. Women of this zodiac sign who are involved in any creative work or business have the possibility of good profits from the financial point of view. Married life will be very happy. People doing business may have a normal day. You will benefit by maintaining friendly relations with your customers. Students preparing for competitive exams will get guidance from a friend today, due to which there is a possibility of getting benefits in future. The day is good for lovemates, and positive results will emerge. The day is good for school-going children, so avoid eating outside food. Eat healthy homemade food. Will become strong.

Cancer

It will be a day full of happiness for you. You are likely to be on the side of luck. There are signs of an increase in business and employment. People doing private jobs are likely to get a project today in which they will get better results from their hard work. Today will be normal from a financial point of view. Students who are preparing for competitive exams may remain very busy today. Some confusion may arise but with the help of a senior, it will be resolved and they will get proper guidance. Lovemates will take their relationship forward with their wisdom. Married life will be fine. Do pranayam in the morning. This brings positivity.

Leo

You will feel excited today. Today you can think of starting a new business, you will see success in it and your income will also increase. If you work in a government job, do not give unnecessary importance to anything, your friendly behaviour with colleagues will benefit you. The economic situation will remain stable. Students will make future strategies regarding their careers, parents can give you a surprise today. The family atmosphere will be happy. If there are elders in the house, then give them home-cooked food and spend your time in constructive work instead of useless things, you will get better results.

Virgo

Today you will be optimistic about your hard work. Good results can be achieved with hard work in your business and employment. On this basis, you will prepare your future strategy. Your position in business will be good and customers will also increase. There is a possibility of getting new opportunities in a job. Students will see good results in the examination. Will plan to travel somewhere with friends. If you are newly married then there are chances of getting a good gift from your in-laws. Love life will be good. Include yoga in your daily routine. Confidence will increase.

Libra

Today is going to be in your favour. There is a possibility of getting good results in a career. The work environment will be favourable due to which you may get a chance to progress in your career. If you are thinking of doing your own work then there is scope for success. For those who are involved in business, their earlier plans will be successful and they will get good profits. The financial situation will be good, some travel is also possible. Today is a favourable day for students pursuing hotel management and communication courses, there is a possibility of getting a new opportunity. Unmarried people may get good marriage proposals. The atmosphere at home will be good.

Scorpio

Today can bring change. You can go out somewhere for work. There are signs of profit in business, if you have invested somewhere then there is a possibility of profit there too. The financial situation will be good. The day is favourable for students. Family life will be good. You will get support from brothers and sisters. Despite being busy, you will try to spend time with your spouse, perhaps you may take them out for dinner somewhere today. You may get some good news from your children, which will bring immense happiness to both of you.

Sagittarius

Today you will spend time with family. Relatives living far away may come to your house, you will spend more time with them and will also talk about some old special things. Today you may get good news regarding your career. There is a possibility of getting a promotion in a job. There are chances of profit in business. Your hard work will yield good results, your financial situation will be balanced. Today you will plan to travel somewhere with friends. Students preparing for the exam will get the fruits of their hard work. You may get good marks in the examination. Married life will be good.

Capricorn

Today you may get a chance to perform well in your workplace. Your stalled work will gain momentum. Today a new project will be assigned to you in your job. You will showcase your talent in completing that project with your hard work and honesty and as a result, you may get a promotion with a good salary. It is a good day for business people but one should be careful in transactions. Students preparing for exams are likely to get new opportunities. The family atmosphere will be happy. Those whose marriage was getting delayed may get confirmed. Today you can go to any old age home and distribute woolen clothes to them.

Aquarius

Today you will get full support from your family. Employed people may get promotions and increments. People associated with a business will meet some new people and there will be some new business agreements which will bring profit in business and income will increase and the economic situation will improve. You will work hard by being disciplined in your work areas, which will yield better results. Students appearing for board exams will spend more time studying due to exam pressure, the results of which are likely to be pleasant. The family atmosphere will be happy. Provide nutritious food to children which will increase their intellectual and hard working capacity.

Pisces

The day will be normal for you. The feeling of love will remain in the family. Today is a good day from a business point of view, there is a possibility of getting new sources of income. The economic situation will remain stable. Those who are employed will remain active at the workplace and complete their work. It's a good day for lovemates. You will make plans to go to a party. This will also provide an opportunity to understand each other better

