Horoscope Today, October 20: Virgo to work on new project; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, 20 October: Today is the Shashthi Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Friday. Shashthi Tithi will last till 11.25 pm tonight. Today is the sixth day of Navratri. Ravi Yoga will last till 8.41 pm tonight. as well tonight. Moola Nakshatra will remain till 8.41 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 20th October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be a good day for you, Aries. Some new ways to expand your business will come to your mind. You must share your thoughts with your father, this will provide solutions to the problems going on in your life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will learn something new from the elders in the house. There will be financial gain in business. If you do not hurry and get angry with any work today, your work will be done easily. Offer cardamom to Mother Katyayani, financial condition will be good.

Taurus

It is going to be a good day for you, Taurus people. Today you will get full support from your loved ones in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to a temple, where you will find happiness. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Will spend time with friends remembering old things. Your boss will praise you for some of your work. Do exercise, this will increase your positive energy. Burning camphor in front of Maa Durga will provide opportunities for profit.

Gemini

People of Gemini zodiac, today your day will be spent in busyness. You will be a little hesitant in taking on new responsibilities, but working with patience will lead to success. There will be better coordination with your spouse. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature, people will praise you. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the sports world will remain busy in their practice. Today you will get help from friends in financial matters. Take special care of your eyes. Fold your hands in front of Mother Katyayani, you will get support from your parents.

Cancer

It will be a favorable day for you. Today you will benefit from everyday tasks. You will think about investing money in business, and the opinion of elders will prove to be better. You will feel good by contributing to social work. Will plan to watch a movie at home with family. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today some auspicious function will be organized at home, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, your wealth will increase.

Leo

It will be a favourable day for you. Today, your important tasks can be completed with the help of elders in the house. You will get some good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand everything you say today, this will bring newness in the relationship. Father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. People of this zodiac sign who want to start a new business will spend their day doing market analysis today. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in the society. Offer coconut to Mother Katyayani, you will get success in life.

Virgo

Your day will be full of confidence. Today you will get the desired results. You are likely to get big benefits in government work. Today you will get a new project in the office, in completing which you will get the help of your colleagues. You will get happiness from the children's side. Father's blessings will remain with you. You can plan to attend some functions today. Where you may meet a distant relative. Today you will talk to some special people who will benefit you in the future. Meditate on Mother Katyayani, pending work will be completed.

Libra

It is going to be a happy day for you, Libra. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. You will work in a positive environment at the workplace. During this time, you should avoid bringing bitterness into your speech. You will complete your office work soon today. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just trust your abilities. Your material comforts will increase. You will get some good news from the children. You will get support from your spouse. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, discord will go away from home.

Scorpio

Your day will be full of confidence. Today we plan to watch a movie at home with the family. You will feel confused due to someone else's interference in your work. In terms of health, you will feel healthy. Today will be a better day for people associated with marketing. You will get support from senior officials in the office and even the spoiled work will be completed. Today you will think about making some new plans. Today your day will be devotional. Apply kumkum tilak to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the workplace.

Sagittarius

It going to be a good day for Sagittarius. Today you can think of doing something big and different. You will complete the household tasks along with your children. Will spend more time with friends in the evening, thinking about the future with them. You will feel good today in terms of health. New happiness will come in married life. Love ones will plan to travel somewhere. Today is going to be a good day for students, they will get support from teachers in understanding any topic. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, all the work will be done.

Capricorn

Your day will be mixed today. Today you should avoid thinking excessively. Today your social network will become stronger. There will be some special good news from the children's side, everyone at home will be happy. You should maintain control over your speech. Today you should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will receive a gift from your spouse today. You will take part in social work, you will be respected in the society. Offer flowers to Mother Katyayani, there will be happiness in life.

Aquarius

It will be a wonderful day for you. Medical store owners will gain more money than expected today. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Today your financial aspect will become strong. The opposing side will bow before you. People around you will prove helpful to you. Whatever happens with the help of luck, will be in your favour. To increase your work efficiency, you should take the help of new techniques, your work will become easier. Offer cloves to Goddess Durga, your health will be good.

Pisces

Your day will be full of business today. Today you should avoid getting entangled in old matters. Getting angry over small things may make some people oppose you, you should control your anger. In matters of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders in the house. Changing your place of work will bring changes in your energy. Your positive image will be created in the eyes of people. Students of computer stream will get a chance to learn well. Offer halwa to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

