Horoscope Today, October 12: Financial condition to improve for Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 12

Today is the Trayodashi date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 7:54 pm today. Also, the Pradosh fast will be observed today along with the first fast of Shivratri month will also be observed. Shukla Yoga will last till 9:29 am and Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 11:36 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash October 12, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which colour and number will be lucky for your zodiac sign.

Aries

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. There are chances of sudden financial gain. Friends and colleagues will support you in your efforts today. You will be successful in your work field. Today your travels will prove beneficial. You will plan to travel somewhere with your family and friends. Today there are chances of you getting a promotion in your job.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

You will have a good day today. The teacher will attend a meeting today. Today you will get to learn something new from elders, which will be useful to you in the future. Women working from home will do well. Today there will be equality in your income and expenditure. You may come in contact with someone who will play an influential role in your life in the future. You will get support from higher officials in any administrative work.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Gemini

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. Today we will take advice from an experienced person regarding our daughter's career. Your financial condition will improve. Today you can try something new and you will get good results. Proper investment made today will yield huge profits in the future. If you are planning to buy a new house then today is going to be a good day.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 5

Cancer

Today is going to bring good profits in the work field. There will be less worry about children, and getting a good job will create a festive atmosphere at home. You will be eager to buy a new vehicle. People doing import-export work will be successful. Today you should avoid loan transactions. Today your enemies will keep their distance from you. Getting angry over small things may cause some people to oppose you, you should control your anger.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today your day will bring you the gift of happiness. Farmers will get good benefits from their labour. Your health is going to be better than every day. Family circumstances will improve better than before. You should avoid getting into unnecessary trouble with anyone. You will get a chance to express your views openly in front of others. Today you may have to do some mental work. Today you will get support from parents in your work. Lovemates will plan to watch a movie today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today your day has brought happy moments. Students will get good opportunities to choose their careers. Today you will be completely busy with some work. Today you will benefit from buying property. Business decisions taken today will prove beneficial in the future. Will spend the evening time with his family. Will try to do his work in a new way. People doing clothing business will get more profit than usual.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your interest in religious activities will increase. With the cooperation of officials, you will be successful in pending office work. Today love and affection with family members will increase. You can discuss the future with your parents. Avoid eating outside. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. You will discuss some topics with your children and give some special advice for their better career.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 4

Scorpio

Today you will achieve new heights in your career. The day will be better from a business point of view. Today your family members will be happy with you. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on a major matter today. Today is going to be a good day for students. Will fill out the form to prepare for any competitive exam. Married life is going to be good. You will be happy with the changed behavior of your spouse. Sudden financial gain will strengthen your financial position.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today there are chances that your desired work will be completed. The work of people building houses will progress. Today you will enjoy different dishes at home. Today your daughter will be successful, due to which people will congratulate you. People of this zodiac sign whose birthday is today will throw a party for their friends in a good restaurant. Today you will be able to express your feelings clearly to someone. Students will try to achieve their goals today.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. Students will get help from their classmates, which will increase the sweetness of friendship. Family problems will end, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the house. Obstacles coming in the work area will end today, and work will become easier. Your mind will remain engaged in devotion to God. A writer's book may be published, which will be liked a lot by the people. People looking for jobs will get new employment opportunities.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 6

Aquarius

Your daily routine will be good today. Today your opponents will stay away from you. Today you will discuss some new topics at home, and people will agree with your ideas. The economic situation will improve by getting new employment. Will talk to friends on the phone after a long time. The farming class will get good profits in farming, which will keep their mind happy. We will face all the challenges faced today boldly. Lovemates will share their thoughts with each other today.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today you may be called for an interview in the company of your choice. Today is going to be a great day for the budding writers of this zodiac sign. Your articles or your book may be published by a famous publisher. With positive thinking your pending work will be completed. Today is going to be a favorable day for teachers. Today other people will also learn a lot from your working plan.

Lucky colour – Maroon

Lucky number- 7

Also Read: Weekly horoscope (Oct 9 to Oct 15): Scorpios need to focus on mental health; know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News