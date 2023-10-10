Horoscope Today, October 11: Pisces will follow the path of spirituality; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 11

Horoscope Today, 11 October: Today is the Dwadashi date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Dwadashi tithi will last till 5.38 pm today. Shraddha will be performed today on Dwadashi Tithi. Magha Nakshatra will remain till 8.45 am today morning, after which Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will appear. Also, there will be auspicious yoga till 8.41 am today, after which Shukla yoga will take place. Apart from this, at 7.06 am today, Pluto has turned direct in Capricorn. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 11, 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today you will be successful in political work. Today your mind will be happy about the success of your children. It is time to think seriously about your career. Be prepared with a full heart for any kind of change in the job. Today your heart will be happy after meeting an old relative. Today you will feel mental peace. The economic situation will improve. Today will be a good day from a health point of view. Today you are with your family and can go on a trip.

Taurus

Today has brought new happiness for you. Today your social network will increase. There will be activity in your family today. You may have to travel for work. Today the sources of income will increase. Respect and prestige will increase in the social sector. You will give the right direction to your work in the office today. Today you can go shopping with your family. Students of this zodiac sign will get good results from their hard work. You will feel good by contributing to social work.

Gemini

It will be a profitable day for you. Today you will get love and blessings from the elders of the house. There is a possibility of investment in property. Maintain focus on your work in official matters. Your loved one today will respect feelings. It is better to stay away from any kind of rhetoric today. The economic situation will be better than before. There will be progress in business and there is a possibility of an increase in income also. Today you will make changes in your lifestyle, family members will be happy with you.

Cancer

It will be a happy day for you. Today you will meet some important people. Your efficiency will increase, due to which you will complete your tasks on time. You may get a new partnership proposal. Make decisions only after thinking carefully. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the field of journalism will get praise for their work. You will immediately find a way to solve any problem. Today is going to be a good day for students studying medicine.

Leo

It will be a favourable day for you. Whatever responsibility you get today, you will fulfil it with full devotion and honesty. Respect will increase in the workplace, this will make you happy. Today there are chances of promotion and transfer. Listen carefully to your elders today, which will prove useful for you in future. The day is going to be good for businessmen. Avoid laziness and carelessness towards work. Today we will perform rituals for some religious events at home.

Virgo

It is a very special day for you. You will try to understand properly what your boss says in your office. There is a strong possibility of going abroad, the time is favourable for applying for a visa. In business, there will be a beneficial agreement. You have to control your heart and mind. Instead of being afraid of problems, try to solve them. Handle the important things yourself and seek advice from an experienced person if needed.

​Libra

It will be a good day for you. Before doing any new work today, definitely consult your father, it will be especially beneficial. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals. Today your married life will be happy. You will suddenly meet an old friend today. Today people will be very impressed by your words, you will have a positive impact on them. Some new ways to expand your business will come to your mind. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Scorpio

It is going to be a great day for you. Your work will increase and sources of income will increase. Your work will be appreciated in the office also. Before starting any new work, know and understand its details properly. Today we will try to control unnecessary expenses. A member of the family will achieve great success. People of this zodiac sign who have stationery business will see an increase in their sales.

Sagittarius

It is a good day for you. Today there is a possibility of profit in your zodiac sign. Will go to some religious place with your spouse? There will be progress in your business today. The day is good for medical students. You may get good money-related information from abroad. You will feel a sense of belonging with friends. Officer class will help you. Today you will buy a new vehicle, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the family.

Capricorn

It will be a good day for you. People associated with sports have chances of getting success today. Happiness will remain intact in family life. Whatever work you start today, you will be successful in completing it. Today someone may demand a gift from you. Today you will forget the past and make a new beginning. Today your sweet speech will win everyone's heart. In matters of investment, you will get some good advice from the elders in the house.

Aquarius

Today's time is very favorable for you. If you want to invest in a new business, then time is good. Your stars are on the rise, just stay humble and be patient. Those who are looking for a job are likely to get some good opportunities. Today, pay attention to important household tasks. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one.

Pisces

Today you will be inclined towards spirituality. Positive changes around you will make your life better. Your circle will increase in the social field. Something will happen today that will make your family proud of you today. Do not share your secrets with anyone in the office. The ongoing financial problems will be reduced a bit today. Changing your place of work will bring changes in your energy. Your positive image in the eyes of people

Will be made.

