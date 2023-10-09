Horoscope Today, October 10: Happiness in family awaits Gemini, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 10

Today is Udaya Tithi Ekadashi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Ekadashi tithi will last till 3.09 pm. Indira Ekadashi fast will be observed today. Also, today Shraddha will be performed. There will be auspicious yoga after passing the whole day and night till 8:41 am tomorrow. After passing through the whole day and night, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 8.45 am tomorrow morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 10, 2023, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know your lucky colour and number.

Aries

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. Your planned work will be completed today. You will get relief from the work done with your business partner. Also, if you work with an open mind, good people will try to connect with you. Today will be a better day for property dealers of this zodiac sign. Today you will get respect in society, and people will see you as a good example. If you include seasonal fruits in your diet for good health, you will get benefits.

Lucky colour – Magenta

Lucky number- 3

Taurus

Today will bring a new direction in life. Today you will take the lead on something in which other people will also cooperate. There will also be a discussion on some important topic, you will get a chance to express your views, your views will get importance. Today you will learn something new that Will be useful later in the future. For people of this zodiac sign who want to start a business in another state, today is a good day for them, they will get full support from their family, and all their work will be completed.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today your day is going to bring new happiness for your family. Your child's success will make you happy, people will come to your house to congratulate you. Organizing a small party at home will cost you money, it would be good to prepare details of the expenses. Thinking of doing new work will give you good opportunities for financial gain. People will also take advice from you to work on your plan, you will live up to people's expectations. Discipline of the students will bring them success soon, balance will also be maintained between studies and work.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. The results of your hard work will be in your favour, you will get the desired results. Will focus on ourselves today. Today your opponents will bow before you. Getting help from loved ones in some work will increase your enthusiasm. You can plan to travel somewhere with your spouse, your relationship will get stronger. You will spend the evening with your family and also discuss future planning. You will open a meditation center in which more and more people will join.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 8

Leo

Today the beginning of your day is going to be favorable for you. Today you will work hard at your workplace. You will feel proud of your achievements. Time is good for private employees. Today you will get many responsibilities, which you will fulfill well. Today will be a beneficial day for people of this zodiac sign associated with the entertainment industry, your creative field will be strong. People doing real estate business will make good profits today. The health of the elders in the house will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You may get a job offer from a multinational company, which will make you feel confident. You will get the full opportunity to think about some important work today. Make full use of your time. Today, the more importance you give to others, the more importance you will get, so whatever you do, think carefully first. Today you can do some creative work. Due to work, you will not be able to give time to family but you will get to be with family.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today you will go to some religious place, where you will help some needy people. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding, your work will be successful. Don't hesitate to ask for help from anyone today, everything is in your favor. You can start a plan. Students will fill out the form for any competitive examination. People working away from home will get a chance to meet their families today.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start well. Today it will be easy to get the support of officers and the work that was going on will get done. Your love for children will make you their favorite. Today you will learn something from your mistakes. If you are starting a business, then do it only at an auspicious time, you will be successful. Today you will go to the cow shed to serve the cow, where you will also meet other people. Today you can do some creative work. Today your personality will be appreciated in the office.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today your day will be mixed. You will go to meet an old friend at his house, old memories will be refreshed. Take care of your valuables while traveling today. Can spend time with children. Private teachers will teach new ways of studying to children today, and students will be interest in studies Will increase. Today is a good day to resolve the ongoing dispute with your spouse. Graphic designing students will do something different today. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with politics.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 9

Capricorn

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. You should be careful in cash transactions today. You will go to your special relative's house where there will be a happy atmosphere. You are likely to get benefits from the government sector. People looking for a job will get a call for a job from a multinational company. Today, try to stay away from unnecessary conflict with anyone. Today you will spend your time reading a good book. Today is going to be a good day for students.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 2

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today new avenues of progress will open in terms of money, your financial condition will improve. Today you should give more importance to those things that are more important to you. Also, you should maintain a balance between your work, family, and friends. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign, they can join computer-related courses. Today you will be successful in completing the pending office work on time.

Lucky colour – Saffron

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the bakery business will get more profits than expected today. Today will also be a good day for people of art and literature. Students of this zodiac sign will take advice from an experienced person regarding their career. Mothers will teach their children something new, which will bring new ideas to the children. You will get golden opportunities to showcase your skills.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Also Read: Weekly horoscope (Oct 9 to Oct 15): Scorpios need to focus on mental health; know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News