Horoscope Today, November 9: Aquarius to get a new job; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, November 9

Horoscope Today 09 November: Today is the Ekadashi date of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 10.42 am today. Rambha Ekadashi fast today will be done. Besides, Govatsa Dwadashi will also be celebrated today. Vaidhriti Yoga will last till 4.48 pm today. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9.57 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 09 November 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It is going to be a great day for you. You will attend an entertainment program with your friends, in which you will spend a good amount of money. Family problems will resolve themselves today and you will experience happiness with your spouse. If you had planned to work part-time, it can be completed. Maintain sweetness in speech while talking to senior members of the family. Students will decide to join a computer course today.

Taurus

It is going to be a happy day for you. You will get a chance to meet a friend after a long time. New happiness will come in your married life, you will move forward by showing understanding with your spouse. Children will be happy to receive some awards today. If you were confused about any work, it will go away today. Today you will make a new plan to expand your business, you will get benefits from it. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with sports. There are chances of getting sudden success.

Gemini

It is going to be a good day for people doing business. Heights will kiss your feet and people working in offices may have to go on a trip. Today you should listen carefully to what your boss says. The enemy side will maintain distance from you today. Today, you will be happy to get support from Egyptians in your work. Along with the job, you can plan to do some part-time work. Today any of your wishes may be fulfilled. Lovemate will share his thoughts with you today.

Cancer

It is going to be a good day for you. Will complete any important tasks on time. Today you will be thinking about something. Small children in the family may request a toy from you. You will attend an entertainment program with one of your friends. Today is going to be a good day for you, the decision of any court case will be in your favour. Today, the gentleness of your speech will earn you respect. Be careful about the health of the elders in the house.

Leo

It is going to be a good day for you. Drive your vehicle very carefully while going on a journey. Today you should avoid getting irritable over small things. Students will make some new plans today to overcome the problems they are facing in their education. today in the family. Some religious programs may be organised. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of business. Finalizing a big deal will result in good financial gains. Lovemates will respect each other's feelings today.

Virgo

It is going to be favourable for you. Today your married life is going to be happy. Today you will get help from your in-laws, due to which you will be successful in completing the pending tasks. Today you will take advice from an experienced person for the better future of your child. Do not be hasty in completing office tasks today, and if you work patiently, you will definitely be successful. Today is going to be a good day for teachers. Any E.M.I. which has been going on for several days will be completed today.

​Libra

It is going to be a day full of happiness for you. Today you should avoid getting unnecessarily involved with anyone. Lovemates can go on a long drive today. Today you will plan to visit some religious places with your family. You will get help from an experienced person in your workplace. Today your personality will be appreciated in the office. Also, people will appreciate your talent. Today most of your time will be spent on social media. The respect of people associated with politics will increase in the society.

Scorpio

It is going to be a good day for you. Today you will meet some new people. You will take care of the happiness of the family members. People working will be happy to get an increment. Be sure to talk to senior members in property-related matters. Today if you want to start some new work, you will get support from your family. Today you need to be careful while driving. Small children will be busy painting today.

Sagittarius

It is going to be a mixed day for you. You have to avoid getting angry over small things. Your opponents will try to dominate you in the workplace, but with your wisdom, you will not let them succeed. If you have lent money to someone, you will get it back today. You may get to hear some good news from your children's side. Due to this, your mind will remain happy throughout the day. Today is going to be a good day for students who have done B.Tech. They will get a job offer from a multinational company.

Capricorn

Today will bring positive results for you. You will continue to hear good news one after the other from home and outside, which will become a reason for your happiness. There will be a surge of new energy inside you, due to which you will be able to complete all your work easily. You can participate in any religious event with the members. You can take your spouse out somewhere, but be careful about your finances. Today a friend may surprise you, your friendship will become stronger.

Aquarius

It will be a day for you to earn a name by getting involved in creative work. You will spend some pleasant moments with your spouse and you may participate in some auspicious event. You will show talent in the workplace, due to which people will be seen praising you. You will get a chance to participate in various activities in which you will perform well. Lovemates will talk till late today and will also plan to go somewhere. People looking for a job will get a good job today.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you in money-related matters. You will get relief from some old ongoing problems. You will be successful in earning good money in business. Your interest in charitable works will increase. With the blessings of your parents, you will be successful in completing pending work. Don't trust anyone blindly. You need to be careful in cash transactions today. Writers will be honoured today for any poem or story.

Read More Astrology News