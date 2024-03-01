Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, March 2, 2024: Lucky day for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for March 2, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Shashthi and Saturday of Phalgun Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will last till 7.54 am today, after which Saptami Tithi will start. There will be Vyaghat Yoga till 6.06 pm today. Also, today Tripushkar Yoga will start from 7:54 AM till 2:42 PM. Apart from this, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 2:42 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how March 2, 2024, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today, a little hard work will yield big profits. Today you will actively participate in social work. Today is a very auspicious day to buy a vehicle. Small children can get gifts, which will keep them happy the whole day. You can order something for yourself from an online website, today you will keep thinking about the same thing the whole day. Today you will get positive results from your work. Today is a great day for your lovemate. Feed bread to the cow, your relations with everyone will be good.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus

Today you will feel full of energy. The work you do will be completed on time. Engineers of this zodiac sign will use their experience in the right direction today. They may also get a good job offer today. You may get a gift in the office. Today it will be beneficial to take advice from your spouse in any important work. It will be beneficial for you to take advice from elders before working on a new project. Make sweet rice and donate it to the needy today, your financial condition will be strengthened.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini

Today your day will be normal. The pending work in the office is likely to be completed with the help of seniors. Builders of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a lot of profit. Today new sources of financial gain will appear. You may have to go to some religious place with your family, and some of your work may remain incomplete. Today is a very good day for lovemate. Mix a little Ganga water while taking a bath today, and you will attain happiness.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

Today will be a mixed day. You may have to work a little hard to impress your boss in the office. There may be difficulty in getting leave early. There may be some delay in purchasing any item. You will get support from family, which will give you relief. Health will be better today. Wear two-faced Rudraksha around your neck after getting it made in silver, you will get relief from depression. Today is a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Today is the best day to join a new course.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Leo

Today will be a day full of happiness. All your work will be completed, but there is a need to maintain patience. Today is going to be a beneficial day for the businessman. You can go shopping with the children today. You can try to improve the financial situation. Keep your behavior positive. Today you can also think about the plans made for the future. It will also help in achieving your objectives. There is every possibility of you getting success. Feed bread to the cow today, your work will be completed well.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo

Today your attention will be towards spirituality. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will be happy today. You can go to a hotel to have dinner with the family. Today is an auspicious day to set new goals. Today a junior in the office may ask for your help to complete the work. Today an old friend may visit your home, which will make you feel good. Today, go to the temple near your house and light a lamp, your mind will get peace.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. You may have to spend a little on household electronic items. Today you can go to your business partner's house to wish him for the festival. You may feel a little physically tired in the evening. Keep your attitude positive, everything will work out well. Today you may have to travel out of town for some work. Seeing your confidence in the office, the boss will be happy with you. Enemies may extend their hands to befriend you.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there are chances for employed people to get good offers. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at home today. You will get happiness from the children's side. Today at the office party, you can take your spouse along. This will improve your coordination. It will be beneficial to take advice from parents in any special work. Today you may have to lend money to someone even if you don't want to. Today, there will be restraint and patience in your nature, due to which you will easily find solutions to all your problems.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius

Luck is with you today. You will have a good time with your family. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with sales and marketing will get many golden opportunities for progress today. Today will be a good day for students. You can celebrate with friends. Today you will feel great relief by helping an elder. Take blessings of your parents today, you will get success in all your work.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

Today we will make every possible effort to expand our scope. Today, if any work is done in a balanced manner, it can be completed on time. In the remaining time, you can go somewhere for a walk. Today you may get financial help from a friend to expand your work area. Today you can creatively showcase your abilities. Builders of this zodiac sign will benefit financially. You may also get a new contract. Gift clothes to children today, financial aspect will be strong.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Today will be a very favorable day for you. The economic situation will be strong. There will be an increase in business. There may be a salary increase in the office. There may also be some chances of promotion. Builders thinking of increasing their work, today is an auspicious day for it. The situation will also be good for married people. Light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant today, work will get done easily. Any work planning already going on will be completed today. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Today will be a fine day. If you are employed, you may get help from a colleague in pending work. You can express your feelings to anyone. Today is a very good day for students of this zodiac sign. Financial problems that have been going on for many days can end today. Today the enemies will keep their distance from you. Today you will complete the work easily with your ability. The day will be normal for students of this zodiac sign.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)