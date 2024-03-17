Horoscope Today, March 18: Pisces to travel for business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, March 18

Horoscope Today, March 18 2024: Today is the ninth date of Phalgun Shukla Paksha and Monday. Navami Tithi will last till 10.50 pm tonight. There will be Saubhagya Yoga till 4.36 pm today. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 6.10 pm today evening. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of March 18, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Your new technology will take your business forward. Today you will get various sources of income and will earn good income. You should control your unnecessary expenses. Will be able to save for the future. Your long pending money will be returned. Today you will try to maintain coordination between your business and family. Seniors at the workplace will help you in your work. You will go on a trip somewhere. You are likely to get the work you want. There will be happiness in your married life.

Taurus

Today you will creatively do all your work. You will get mental satisfaction. Money may be spent on some function in the family. There will be profit in business done in partnership. Do not make any decision in haste, take advice from experienced people. There will be a chance of getting money from somewhere. Today people will notice you at work. You will pay full attention to your family and children. You can also go somewhere for a walk. Take care of your health today. There are chances of you getting a new job.

Gemini

The day is going to be special for you. Today you will get some great opportunities. Your wishes will be fulfilled in the work field. As your salary increases, your status will increase. Many avenues for increasing income will open. Lovemates will feel the depth in their relationships. You will achieve success everywhere with your intelligence and wisdom. There are chances of profit from the government sector also. Problems in your family life will be solved. Today you will plan to make the house better by getting some new construction done.

Cancer

Today the desire to work in the workplace will increase. You may be transferred somewhere. This will be in your interest. There will be new changes in your work. The economic situation will be strong. There will be less worry about children, and getting a good job will create a festive atmosphere at home. There is little possibility of any decision being in your favour. Those who are unmarried will get opportunities for marriage. Unnecessary worries will affect your health. Today is going to be a great day for students. Today is a good day for people of this zodiac sign who are associated with social networking.

Leo

Your comfort will increase. There are chances of you getting some big property. Today you will spend the day harmoniously with your family. There will be some obstacles in your business work, but soon a solution will be found. Your relations with friends and relatives will be good. Spiritual thoughts will come within you. You will be eager to make your career in the field of business. You can go on a pilgrimage.

Virgo

Today you will pay attention to small things, which will be beneficial in your workplace. You will participate in social work. Will spend money on family events. Mutual understanding will increase in the family. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will get support from an experienced person. If you are looking for a new job then you will get success. You will be eager to buy a new vehicle. You will feel very relaxed by going there.

Libra

Today you will move forward believing in your abilities. You will get respect in the work field. There are strong chances of you getting new sources of income. Today you will take up some new work and complete it successfully. You will benefit from partnership business. You will also make some savings. There will be financial gain through a friend. Today you will spend time with family. Will plan to travel somewhere.

Scorpio

Today you will take advice from an experienced person to take your new business forward. Today your social circle will increase. Today you will spend the day with friends. You should avoid getting angry over small things. Health will be adversely affected. Do not consume fried things. Your business plans will be successful. Will earn good money. Today you will go to some function with your family. Will also meet some relatives.

Sagittarius

Today you will play an active role in some auspicious work of the family. You will get full support from your brothers. Today you will spend the day in a happy environment. You will perform well in your work field. There is a possibility of financial gain with promotion. If you are preparing for the exam for a government job, then you will get some good news today. Today we will complete a project with friends. You will go on a trip to one of your old cities with your family.

Capricorn

Your pending money will be returned today. You will reach the heights of success in your work field. You will come out with your courage and wisdom. You will get the desired progress in the job. Your name will also be there in the society. There will be a pleasant atmosphere among the family members. Being busy you will not pay attention to your health. This will cause you problems. Along with work, pay attention to your diet also.

Aquarius

Your progress will be achieved through good behaviour and efficiency. Some problems may arise in the workplace. You will move forward with a calm and cool mind. You are likely to gain money from a friend or brother. Have a good day with your spouse. Both of you will participate in some social function. You will invite some friends to your home today. For those who are single, marriage will be discussed. Family life will be happy.

Pisces

Today you will feel better connected to your family. You will get the support of the entire family. There will be some obstacles in carrying out your work. You will move forward using your wisdom and discretion. Today you will take advice from your elders in financial matters. There will be some travel related to business today. Married life will be happy. You will receive some good news from your children. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family